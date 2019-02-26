Volkswagen Reveal New Touareg V8 TDI Ahead Of Geneva With 900 Nm of Torque

Atmosphere equipment line

Volkswagen has given us our first look (near production concept car) at the V8 TDI variant of their new Touareg which will premiere at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show next month.

Powering the SUV is a new 4.0-litre V8 diesel unit pushing out 415 hp (310 kW) and a whopping 900 Nm of torque. This makes it the most powerful diesel SUV from any German manufacturer*.

Top speed is limited to 250 km/h and the 0 to 100 km/h sprint is dealt with in 4.9 seconds.

Those purchasing the top model will have the choice between the standard Elegance design package or the Atmosphere package. Elegance stands for a technical interior design dominated by metal and cool colour tones; Atmosphere is a warm interior environment where wood and natural tones prevail.

Compared to the models with V6-engines, the Touareg V8 TDI additionally includes air suspension, a boot lid that opens and closes electrically, comfort seats, an anti-theft alarm system, stainless steel pedals and the “Light & Sight” package (including automatically dimming exterior mirrors and automatic headlights) as standard. The Touareg V8 TDI also comes with 19-inch Tirano alloy wheels instead of 18-inch wheels.

As expected this variant comes loaded with technology systems to aid the driver and increase safety and technologies like the active all-wheel steering system makes the Touareg as easy to handle as a compact car.

*While Volkswagen claims this is “the most powerful SUV with a diesel engine from a German manufacturer,” that’s not entirely true. Depending on the market, you may still be able to buy a brand new Audi SQ7 TDI (with which the Touareg V8 TDI shares its engine), which is actually a bit more powerful at 429 hp (320 kW). It’s not even the most powerful Touareg to date considering the first generation of the model had a 12-cylinder variant with 444 hp (331 kW).