Volkswagen T-Roc R Revealed With 296 HP (221 kW)

Volkswagen has taken the covers off their first compact performance SUV with Golf R underpinnings. It has fitted the EA888 turbocharged unit from the Golf R and called it the T-Roc R.

Pushing out 206 hp (221 kW) and 400 Nm of torque via the 4MOTION all-wheel drive system allows the SUV to reach 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds. This makes it 0.1 seconds slower than the rival from Audi, the SQ2.

Part of the T-Roc R’s upgraded dynamic package is a lowered suspension set-up, larger brakes, and a new dynamic steering system. As an option, you can also specify a fruity Akrapovič exhaust system, something also found on the Golf R. Combining these dynamic elements is the selectable driver mode system, which now includes a dubiously titled ‘Race’ mode integrating a launch-control function which helps the T-Roc R achieve that sub-five second 100 km/h time.

Volkswagen has also fitted the usual suite of ‘R’ design elements inside and out, including 18-inch wheels, redesigned bumpers and quad exhaust outlets. Inside, the changes are equally subtle, with only badging, new seats, and some updated materials letting you know there is anything even reasonably potent under the skin.

Will we see this model in South Africa? At this stage it is not confirmed but we will keep you all up to date.