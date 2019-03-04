AC Schnitzer BMW X4 Packs More Power and Presence

AC Schnitzer knows the Bavarian manufacturer very well and their latest sights were set on the new BMW X4.

As usual the tuner added a few elements onto the X4’s exterior design for bigger impact on the road. Elements include a front spoiler, rear roof spoiler, rear spoiler, and carbon fibre rear wing for cars that are meant for export. It also gets an AC Schnitzer-branded rear skirt protection foil.

Among the most notable upgrades are the set of wheel choices that comes with the AC Schnitzer X4. It is also noticeably lower in profile thanks to the AC Schnitzer suspension spring kit.

Inside some of the updates include aluminum pedals, footrest, keyholder, and the Black Line aluminum cover for the iDrive Controller.

Under the hood, the AC Schnitzer X4 xDrive30d gets upgraded from 265 horsepower (197 kW) to 315 horsepower (235 kW). The X4 xDriveM40d, on the other hand, gets an increase in performance from 326 hp (243 kW) to 380 hp (283 kW).