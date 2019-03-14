Ares Design Panther Is A Reborn De Tomaso Pantera

Ares Design has finally revealed their Panther Project 1 coachbuilt supercar in production spec becoming the first product of Ares Design’s “Legends Reborn” program.

It has been named and styled after the legendary 1970s De Tomaso Pantera, but it is actually a Lamborghini Huracan at heart. Under the retro-styled body sits the aluminum and carbon fibre hybrid chassis of the Lambo complete with the 5.2-litre naturally-aspirated V10.

In this project the engine develops 641 hp (478 kW) and 600 Nm of torque thanks to a tuned ECU and exhaust system. The seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and electronically controlled Haldex AWD system stay the same.

Even though it is 10 hp (7 kW) up on the Bull, and weighs the same it is 0.2 seconds slower to 100 km/h compared to the latest Huracan EVO with a time of 3.1 seconds. Top speed, on the other hand, is an identical 325 km/h (201 mph).

All the body panels are made from carbon fibre, and the pop-up headlights feature full LED technology.

Yes this is a coachbuilt car so the interior is very different as well and only the digital cockpit reminds us of the donor. The cabin features interior panels in carbon and leather, as well custom made Nappa leather and Alcantara upholstery. Obviously, Ares Design can fully tailor it to the customer’s wishes.

The company will start delivering Panthers to customers at the end of May. If you’re interested, the modern-day De Tomaso Pantera will set you back €615,000 (about $695,000). Building one takes Ares Design three months, so you’ll have to be patient as well as wealthy.