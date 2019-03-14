Ares Design Panther Is A Reborn De Tomaso Pantera

Ares Design has finally revealed their Panther Project 1 coachbuilt supercar in production spec becoming the first product of Ares Design’s “Legends Reborn” program.
It has been named and styled after the legendary 1970s De Tomaso Pantera, but it is actually a Lamborghini Huracan at heart. Under the retro-styled body sits the aluminum and carbon
In this project the engine develops 641 hp (478 kW) and 600 Nm of torque thanks to a tuned ECU and exhaust system. The seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and electronically controlled Haldex AWD system stay the same.
Even though it is 10 hp (7 kW) up on the Bull, and weighs the same it is 0.2 seconds slower to 100 km/h compared to the latest Huracan EVO with a time of 3.1 seconds. Top speed, on the other hand, is an identical 325 km/h (201 mph).
All the body panels are made from carbon fibre, and the pop-up headlights feature full LED technology.
The company will start delivering