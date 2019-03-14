Aston Martin Is Apparently Building An Even More Extreme “Ultimate Valkyrie”

Aston Martin is putting a lot of focus and attention on their Valkyrie hypercar and for good reason but if a recent report is to be believed, then it is about to get more extreme.

We all thought the Valkyrie with Track Pack or the AMR Pro (seen above) version was as hardcore as it gets but according to TheSupercarBlog, Aston is building what is being described as the “Ultimate Valkyrie.”

The Valkyrie in its current form is possibly the most extreme road-legal car out there thanks to the help of Red Bull Racing’s Adrian Newey. The Ultimate version should raise the bar even higher and is likely to feature numerous exterior upgrades over the standard car.

The publication continues to mention that Aston Martin will be building just ten units of this creation each with a price tag of £5 million. As you can imagine, all ten units are already spoken for.