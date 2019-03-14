News

Aston Martin Is Apparently Building An Even More Extreme “Ultimate Valkyrie”

By Zero2Turbo

Aston Martin is putting a lot of focus and attention on their Valkyrie hypercar and for good reason but if a recent report is to be believed, then it is about to get more extreme.

Related Posts

Aston Martin AM-RB 003 Could Be Called…

AM-RB 003 Revealed In Geneva With Twin-Turbo V6

We all thought the Valkyrie with Track Pack or the AMR Pro (seen above) version was as hardcore as it gets but according to TheSupercarBlog, Aston is building what is being described as the “Ultimate Valkyrie.”

The Valkyrie in its current form is possibly the most extreme road-legal car out there thanks to the help of Red Bull Racing’s Adrian Newey. The Ultimate version should raise the bar even higher and is likely to feature numerous exterior upgrades over the standard car.

The publication continues to mention that Aston Martin will be building just ten units of this creation each with a price tag of £5 million. As you can imagine, all ten units are already spoken for.

Source TheSupercarBlog
You might also like
News

Aston Martin AM-RB 003 Could Be Called ‘Valhalla’

News

AM-RB 003 Revealed In Geneva With Twin-Turbo V6

News

Aston Martin Vanquish Vision Concept Revealed With New V6

News

Aston Martin Vantage Given Power Boost and New Style by Startech

News

Aston Martin Valkyrie To Pack 1,175 HP (876 kW) with 11,100 RPM Redline

News

Aston Martin Project 003 “Son of Valkyrie” Officially Teased

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us