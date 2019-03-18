News

Audi TT May Continue As An Electric Sporty Number

By Zero2Turbo
2019 Audi TT RS Coupe

Most manufacturers are shifting their resources towards electric cars, mobility, and technology, which may leave no room for the TT in its future lineup. However, a recent report from Auto Express revealed that the Audi‘s tech development boss said he is fighting to keep the TT and turn it into an electrified car.

Audi board member for technical development Hans-Joachim Rothenpieler says there have been “emotional discussions” about the TT among the company’s management. “Some people say we should stop it but I say that it’s part of our DNA,” he told the publication. “We’re fighting for it. We want it. It’s our DNA and that’s what we’re fighting for. I’m going to convince my colleagues on how it can be electrified.”

Rothenpieler continued to mention that the R8 may also be saved through electrification as they are discussing the future of RS models which “will need a change into e-mobility.”

Source Auto Express
