BAIC ARCFOX-GT EV Packs As Much As 1,632 HP (1,217 kW)

The Geneva Motor Show has been flooded with all-electric vehicles this year and a bulk of them are playing in the hypercar territory like the BAIC ARCFOX-GT.

It is powered by four electric motors generating a whooping 1,005 hp (750 kW) and thanks to its lightweight construction, the GT is able to accelerate from zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 2.59 seconds. Just a reminder that is Bugatti Chiron territory.

The best part about the ARCFOX-GT is the model mentioned above is their “entry-level” offering called the ‘Street Edition’ but the ‘Track Edition’ version really takes it up a notch.

Finished in an electric shade of blue, the track-focused offering uses the latest Formula E technology, putting down a ridiculous 1,609 hp (1,200 kW) and 1,320 Nm of torque. Surely that will bring the 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint time down fairly drastically?

“Arcfox is a beam of light that the BAIC Group presents to the world with its innovation and this beam of light is illuminating the way for us to move forward,” said company chairman Mr. Heyi Xu.

The ARCFOX- GT is a product of BAIC’s high-performance vehicle R&D center in Spain.