Bentley Celebrates Its Centenary With The Continental GT ‘Number 9 Edition’

2019 marks the centenary of Bentley Motors. Indeed, it was one hundred years ago when W.O. and H.M Bentley founded the company that is based in Crewe, England. Bentley, therefore, has decided to celebrate this auspicious occasion by revealing a limited run of the Continental GT called the ‘Number 9 Edition by Mulliner’ at Geneva.

The car will be suitably limited to only one hundred cars and is inspired by 1930’s Le Mans racer that is the 4 ½-litre ‘Blower’. The car will be offered in a dark green or black and will feature the number 9 on the front grille as a homage to the race car. The car will be fitted with the 21-inch, 10-spoke wheels too.

What will make the Number 9 Edition even more unique from any other Continental, is the fact that each car will have a wooden insert that was taken from the actual race car itself (from when it was renovated). The traditional ‘organ stops’ that open and close the air vents will be plated in 18 carat gold, just in case things still weren’t special enough.

The interior, as always with Bentley, is filled with lavish luxury. Special logos unique to the Number 9 Edition will be found throughout the interior in places like the headrests and the on doors. This Bentley will also sport a special Jaeger clock that resembles the dials of the Blower race car. An aluminium finish is also used around the gear level and instrument panel.

Nothing has changed in terms of engine output. The Number 9 Edition will have the same 6.0-litre W12 engine as in the standard Continental that pushed out 626 horsepower (467 kW). In terms of pricing, well, Bentley hasn’t announced anything yet. However, it will definitely be pricier than the current standard Continental GT.