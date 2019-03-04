NewsTuning

Bentley Continental GT Gets The Startech Treatment

By Zero2Turbo

Startech has revealed their take on the new Bentley Continental GT which will be revealed at the Geneva Motor Show.

Startech is Brabus-owned which means no expense has been spared on the interior but the exterior has also been given some nice cosmetic upgrades giving the British GT a lot more presence.

Startech has fitted an aero kit that uses optional naked carbon components, 22-inch forged wheels, and a suspension lowering kit. All these upgrades combined result in a meaner appearance without taking the civilized Conti GT into vulgar territory.

At the front you will see a new fascia that’s said to optimize the flow of cooling air to the intercooler and the front brakes. At the same time, it helps reduce front-axle lift at high speeds, further optimizing stability.

At the rear, the center of attention is the bumper that features a carbon diffuser with five fins and a central LED light module that serves both as a rear fog lamp and as a backup light. A naked-carbon spoiler lip rounds off the exterior modifications.

As previously mentioned, the interior is quite something with the show car sporting a two-tone grey and brown leather spec including the footwells where the GT features stitched quilted leather matching the square upholstery pattern of the seats.

