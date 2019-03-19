BMW M4 Gran Coupe ‘Confirmed’

BMW M4 Gran Coupe rendering via Autocar

The next generation BMW M3 and M4 are due to arrive next year and a recent report from Autocar gives us some very juice insight as to what we can expect.

We know it will use the firms updated S58 engine seen in the new X3 M and X4 M models but it will offer “more than” 500 hp (373 kW) in its top form.

When the BMW officials said to Autocar that it would pack “more than” 500 horses we assume they mean 503 hp (375 kW) as the report continues to mention the M4 Coupe and M4 Competition will pack 473 hp (353 kW) and 503 hp (375 kW) respectively.

What is even more interesting is the confirmation from the publication that a M4 Gran Coupe variant will be the new flagship model of the range and will pack the 3.0-litre six-cylinder mentioned above.

The M4 GC (Gran Coupe) will also be joined once again by two-door coupé and cabriolet variants, alongside the M3 saloon.

For now, we wait for more details to be leaked but the anticipation is growing daily for us petrol heads and especially for the M fans around the world.