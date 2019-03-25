BMW X5 M50d Gets 515 HP (384 kW) Thanks To Mcchip DKR

The BMW X5 M50d is pretty much as cool as performance diesels get and even in stock form you get four turbos to feed six cylinders of awesomeness.

When this Beemer leaves the factory, it packs 394 hp (294 kW) and 760 Nm of torque.

The team from Mcchip DKR offer a Stage 1 package gives you 470 hp (350 kW) and 850 Nm, which they say is enough to reach 280 km/h. If that is not enough then you can opt for Stage 2 optimization, which is still software-based. This unlocks 515 hp (384 kW) and 865 Nm which is enough to hit 285 km/h putting it in the same league as some of the outright performance SUVs.

As a reminder, the stock X5 M50d gets to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds and is limited to the usual top speed of 250 km/h. That’s not bad for an SUV weighing 2,350 kilograms.