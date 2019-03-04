Brabus 850 6.0 Biturbo 4×4² Final Edition “1 of 5” Revealed

Brabus are sending off the outgoing G-Class in style at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, with the very unique and very expensive 850 6.0 Biturbo 4×4² Final Edition “1 of 5.”

As the name suggests they will only be making 5 units of this high-riding creation with a price tag of €482,000. That is a LOT of money but then again you do get a bespoke Brabus creation with many horsepowers.

Brabus call it a “heavy-duty off-road supercar,” and thanks to portal axles packs an enormous 600 mm (23.6 in) ground clearance.

The standard 5.5-litre twin-turbo V8 engine was replaced with a 6.0-litre unit which produces 838 hp (625 kW) at 5,400 rpm and a ridiculous 1,450 Nm of torque. As a result, it will shoot to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.7 seconds and top out at 210 km/h (130 mph), only because the off-road rubber couldn’t take more abuse.

Inside, Brabus has given the brute some rather lavish treatment courtesy of an exclusive all-leather interior with blue highlights. The 2+2 seating arrangement of the show car that will be on display in Geneva is also a sign of the model’s exclusivity.