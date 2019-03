Sorry for the late post this week but the public holiday threw us off a bit with our timing.

Highlights include a yellow Ferrari 458 SpecialeA, Ferrari 488 Challenge, new Porsche 911 Carrera 4S, Corvette Z06, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, blue Lamborghini Urus and this epic hot pink Porsche 911 Carrera 2.7 which has a good story behind it.