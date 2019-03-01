News

Italdesign DaVinci Concept Gets Gorgeous Gullwing Doors

By Zero2Turbo

Italdesign will be bringing a new concept to the Geneva Motor Show this month and it will feature the much-loved gullwing door design.

Named the DaVinci, the concept is an elegant coupe which features sleek and contemporary styling.  While the front fascia is a bit aggressive, the rest of the car is handsome as it features soft flowing lines and gentle curves.

Related Posts

Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign Heading For Production With R16…

A Production Nissan GT-R50 Will Cost You R14 Million

If you are lucky enough to climb inside, you will sit behind a flat-bottomed steering wheel which appears to feature a number of touch-sensitive controls.

One of the more interesting things about the DaVinci concept is its Alcantara upholstery which has buttons, controls and displays mounted behind the fabric. This means users touch Alcantara rather than a plastic button or a chrome switch.

While the concept is pretty interesting, it won’t be going into production. At least not right away.

You might also like
News

Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign Heading For Production With R16 Million Price Tag

News

A Production Nissan GT-R50 Will Cost You R14 Million

News

Nissan and Italdesign Build A GT-R ‘Without Limits’ Called GT-R50

Video

Italdesign Zerouno Duerta Promo Video Shows Stunning Drop-Top Design

News

Italdesign Zerouno Duerta Official And Limited To 5 Units

News

Italdesign Zerouno Roadster Revealed Before Geneva Debut

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us