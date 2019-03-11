Lamborghini May Have One Final Aventador Version

If you know your Raging Bulls, you will know that the Lamborghini Aventador went into production eight years ago which means its lifecycle is nearing the end but we might see yet another special model before this happens.

Chief technical officer Maurizio Reggiani told Road and Track during the 2019 Geneva Motor Show last week that “There’s the possibility to have a kind of final Aventador family member, also because the next car will have hybridization, making the Aventador the last purely [non-hybrid] car from Lamborghini with a V-12.”

The latest member of the family, the Aventador SVJ Roadster was revealed just a few days ago which we all thought was the final but the decision for the final Aventador before the successor arrives is not final yet.

Reggiani said “it will still have to be decided what to do next.”