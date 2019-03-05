Maserati Showcase ‘One-of-One’ Levante At Geneva Motor Show

We’re all familiar with car manufacturer’s different personalisation and customisation divisions, such as Q by Aston Martin, MSO for McLaren and Ad Personam for Lamborghini. Now, at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Maserati has revealed their own personalisation division called ‘Centro Stile Maserati’.

The Italian manufacturer decided to showcase what their Centro Stile can do with a very unique Levante called the ‘One-of-One’, which was commissioned by wine producer, Allegra Antinori. It sports a lovely, rich triple-layer dark green paint colour which is inspired by the rolling hills of Tuscany. In addition to that, you’ll find the front grille and signature Maserati side vents finished in dark chrome as well as a unique wheel design.

The interior is also completely unique. The One-of-One features a type of leather upholstery called “Pieno Fiore” and also includes special 3D effect embroidery, carbon-fibre finishes with copper wire as well as a high-gloss finish on the centre tunnel. Your feet will also be very comfortable, as this Levante has floor mats made out of 100% mohair wool.

In addition to this special Levante, Maserati also have the Levante Super Trofeo Launch Edition, Levante S Q4 GranSport, Quattroporte S Q4 GranLusso and the GranTurismo MC on display at this year’s Geneva Motor Show.