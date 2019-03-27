Mercedes-AMG A 35 Sedan Is Official

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the new AMG A 35 Sedan to the world. This new sedan version of the newly revamped A-Class looks like a rather fruity offering from Mercedes-AMG and actually looks like a mini C63 S.

The A 35 Sedan will make use of the same engine as the hatchback, namely, the 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder engine that whips out 306 horsepower (228 kW) and 400 of Newton’s finest meters of torque. Thanks to Mercedes’ 4Matic all-wheel-drive system and a 7-speed dual clutch gearbox, the A 35 will be able to reach 100 km/h from zero in 4.8 seconds. The car is limited to a top speed of 250 km/h.

In terms of the exterior, the Sedan has the same enlarged front air intakes and front splitter as the hatch. This is the same story with the rear diffuser and dual exhaust pipes. Should you wish, you will be able to option the AMG styling pack which gives you a modified front splitter and rear spoiler design.

The A 35 Sedan sees the same interior we’re familiar in most Mercs these days with the revised steering wheel and dual infographic display for the driver which incorporates the latest Mercedes MBUX multimedia system.

Who are the rivals? Well, we expect the A 35 Sedan to go right up against the likes of the BMW M240i and Audi S3. Pricing has not been revealed, so it should be interesting to see where this new offering from Mercedes will sit.