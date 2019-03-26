Novitec Give Ferrari Portofino Angry Styling and 684 HP (503 kW)

Novitec is back with a new Ferrari Portofino package which not only benefits the appearance of the Maranello machine but gives it a healthy boost in performance.

The 3.9-litre eight-cylinder with two turbochargers offers an excellent basis for powerful tuning says the specialists so they have developed three different performance kits for the Portofino, which unleash the reserves buried in this engine to various extents without compromising the durability.

Extensive testing resulted in a special mapping being developed for two plug-and-play Novitec N-Tronic modules. In the first configuration, the engine puts out 668 hp (491 kW) and produces a peak torque of 851 Nm.

To optimize the power delivery further, you can install a high-performance exhaust system, which is available in various versions with or without sound management by means of integrated actively controlled exhaust flaps. Depending on the variant and the material used, stainless steel or the especially light and heat-resistant Inconel, which is also the material of choice in Formula 1 racing, the exhaust system not only increases the power output even further but also can save up to 11 kg. The performance can be upped further with 100-cell metal sports catalysts to crank out as much as 684 hp (503 kW) with a peak torque of 871 Nm. Thanks to this, the car can sprint to 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds putting it up there with some of the quickest supercars on the market.

Styling wise the new aero components not only improve the aerodynamic capabilities of the car but also the overall presence of the Italian sports car.

In typical Novitec fashion, everything is customizable and there is truly no limit to what can be done for you and your twin-turbo V8 prancing horse.