One-Off Maserati Quattroporte Wagon Is For Sale

Stations wagons are quite popular cars, not so much in South Africa, but indeed in Europe. Many manufacturers build these more practical and spacious versions of their performance cars, such as the Mercedes-AMG E63S, BMW M5 as well as more ordinary cars. Maserati hasn’t been one of these manufacturers and haven’t created a wagon version of any of their cars before. However, the coachbuilders Touring Superleggera have made this style of car from the older generation Quattroporte.

A man in England seemingly wanted this kind of car for the current generation Quattroporte, because currently there is a one-off commissioned 2016 Maserati Quattroporte wagon for sale. The car was created by a man Adam Redding, who is a specialist on restoring bodywork and classic cars and all-in-all it took him 1500 man hours to complete this very interesting car.

The car features a new boot and a new motor-powered tailgate, in addition to the new bodywork of course. Despite the fact that the job has not been done by a well-known coachbuilder, you have to say that the task has been done extremely well. The car retains all of the electrical gubbins from the original car like the reversing camera, parking sensors etc. and are all in perfect working order.

This Quattroporte wagon is powered by the standard 3.0-litre, turbo-diesel V6 engine and has about 14 000 kilometers on the clock. The car is currently for sale at Autostorico Ltd., but unfortunately, the price will only be made available on application.