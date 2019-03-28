Porsche Shows Off By Breaking Road Atlanta Lap Record Twice With The GT2 RS and GT3 RS

We all know that Porsche makes some extraordinary cars and arguably the best in the business. This was proven when Porsche sent their 991 generation GT2 RS around the Nurburgring to set a lap record (which has since been beaten by the Aventador SVJ). There are many racetracks in the world, however, and so Porsche decided to have a go at breaking another track’s record not once, but twice.

Porsche decided to take a little road trip to the USA where they made camp at the Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta racetrack in Georgia. The weapons that were used on track were the GT2 RS as well as the GT3 RS, which was driven by Randy Pobst and Daniel Donohue respectively.

Indeed, the track record was broken not just by the GT2 RS, but by the 3 RS as well. The record-breaking time was a 1 minute 24 point 88, while the GT3 RS managed a 1:26.24, meaning both beat the previous record of 1:26.45 held by the Corvette ZR1.

The cars were stock-standard, with no extra modifications. The only variable which could play an advantage was the road-legal Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R N0 tyres.

The GT3 RS driver, Daniel Donohue said, “It was an incredible experience. The traction coming out of a corner, the tireless brakes, the grip generated by the downforce and the tires, and of course the tremendous power made it possible.”

The GT2 RS has a 3.8-litre, 6-cylinder, biturbo engine pushing out 700 horsepower (522 kW), goes from 0-100 km/h in 2.8 seconds and has a top speed of 340 km/h. The GT3 RS, on the other hand, has 520 horsepower from its 4.0-litre, naturally aspirated flat-six engine reaching 100km/h in 3.2 seconds and running out of steam at 312km/h.

Have a look at the record-breaking lap here: