RUF Shows Off The Production Version Of The CTR At Geneva

A while back we reported on RUF and how they will be bringing the 2017 CTR concept to life at this year’s Geneva Motor Show. Well, ladies and gentlemen, the wait is finally over.

The CTR is a tribute to the Yellow Bird from 1987 and also serves as a celebration of RUF’s 80th birthday. Although it seems like a modified 911 from the 1980s, it has taken RUF at least two years to build this dream machine from the concept we saw in 2017. The car features a monocoque chassis made from carbon-fibre built and designed by RUF themselves.

The performance figures should make any petrolhead drool at the mouth. 700 horsepower (522 kW), 880 Nm of torque, a 0-100 km/h time of under 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 359 km/h is what you’ll find the 3.6-litre, twin-turbo flat-six will deliver. Oh, and did we mention the CTR only weighs 1,197 kilograms (dry weight)?

The RUF CTR will be limited to only 30 cars world-wide. Before you get to excited though, you should probably know that the car will cost you about $793 000 (approx. R11.3 million), which is quite a sizeable chunk of cash. Will it be worth it? Well, considering you’ll be driving around in one of the most unique and special cars on the planet, it will almost certainly be.