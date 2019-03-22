The Czech Republic Has A New 600 HP (447 kW) Supercar Called The Mosquito

There are quite a few track only supercars available in the market these days. Despite the fact that they aren’t legally allowed to wear a number plate, this isn’t stopping manufacturers from producing these grown-up toys. Another company is seemingly also having a go at building one of these track only beasts.

Based in the Czech Republic, a man named Tomáš Sabáček has founded a company called Performance Solutions which aims to build a car called the Mosquito that finds its inspiration from a World War II fighter plane called the De Havilland DH.98 Mosquito. This particular fighter plane is well-known for its lack of weight, and it is this aspect that Sabáček wants to emulate in his new car.

Looking at the predicted performance figures, it seems as if he will succeed in his mission. The Mosquito is aimed to weigh a mere 974 kilograms, will have a power output of 600 horsepower (447 kW) and 650 Nm of torque and coupling that with a carbon fibre body, the Mosquito will reach 0-100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds. The top speed? That’s predicted to be at about 320 km/h.

The Mosquito will also be making use of an Active Ride Control System which, “will allow the vehicle’s suspension and aerodynamic subsystems to work in synchronicity, actively minimizing drag and maximizing downforce,” for when you are thrashing it around a track.

The car is still quite far away from becoming a reality, as the design phase has only recently begun. So only expect it to arrive at least 2 years from now. The company will also only build 18 examples of the Mosquito at a price tag, of what the company says, will be, “close to that of the Brabham BT62, “ – which is £1 million (approx. R18.7 million).