VW Touareg Might Be Your Last Chance To Buy A New V8 Diesel Car

Despite some issues with emissions with their diesel cars in recent times, Volkswagen isn’t letting that stop them from producing some impressive cars that utilise this specific form of fossil fuel. In fact, VW’s most powerful car has a diesel engine and comes in the form of a lovely V8. Unfortunately, though, this will be the last V8 diesel Volkswagen will be making.

The car that carries this monstrous engine is the Touareg V8 TDI. The performance figures that accompany this car are really quite impressive. The 4.0-litre, twin-turbo diesel produces 416 horsepower (310 kW), 900 Nm of torque and, despite weighing 2-tonnes, it will reach 100 km/h from standstill in 4.9 seconds.

If you are considering buying one of these SUVs, you should definitely do so, because according to Head of Marketing at VW, Jurgen Stackmann, the Touareg V8 TDI will become a collector’s car in the future. In an interview with Top Gear, Stackmann said that, “We had a long debate, and we believe Touareg is a prime car. It can handle any competitor from around the world. Giving it a V8 twist is a very special honour, and I believe it’s going to be a collector’s car, from day one.”

However, and not that V8 diesels were ever really a thing, Stackmann also mentioned that, “Most likely, it’ll be the last V8 diesel car you’ll see.”