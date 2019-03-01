Video

Watch McLaren 600LT Hunt Down 1,000 HP (746 kW) Jeep Trackhawk In Drag Race

By Zero2Turbo

It is not a surprise that Hennessey has tuned a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk to 1,000 hp (746 kW) but what is a surprise is just how fast it gets off the line compared to a proper supercar.

The McLaren 600LT in this video is stock (they will be upgrading it in the future) but the Trackhawk is certainly not.

As a reminder the stock 600LT packs a 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 generating 592 horsepower (441 kW) in a car that weighs a fraction of the muscular Jeep. We do not need to talk about the differences in aerodynamics.

We don’t want to spoil too much in the video so just push play and enjoy!

Comments
