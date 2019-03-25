Wheelsandmore Aston Martin Vantage Packs 680 HP (500 kW) and New Look

When one thinks of cars that are made to be modified and tuned to add a little more oomph, the name Aston Martin doesn’t necessarily come to mind. The brand in recent times has been far too elegant for someone to put on some ridiculous body kit or the like. Things seem to be changing, however, as Aston’s design ethos is changing too as is evident with Wheelsandmore’s new Vantage.

This new modifying opportunity is mainly thanks to Aston Martin and Mercedes-AMG’s new engine partnership. The standard Vantage produces 503 horsepower (375 kW) and 505 lb-ft of torque. When Wheelsandmore get their hands on one, that power output is increased to 680 horsepower (500 kW) and 813 Nm of torque. That means that the 4.0-litre , twin-turbo V8 will propel the Vantage from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds and will top out at 330 km/h.

The power upgrade of the car is mainly thanks due to larger turbo-chargers, a new exhaust with controllable valves, a free-flowing catalytic converters and an ECU tune for the new hardware. This version of the Vantage will also be sporting either 21 or 22-inch wheels.