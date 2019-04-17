2020 Porsche 911 Targa Seen Undisguised

The Porsche 911 family is a large one and the latest 992 variant to show off before its reveal is the next-gen Targa sporting a very bright green paint job.

In case you have any doubts about this being the all-new 992 Targa, a simple glance at the rear end design or the door handles for that matter, should set your mind at ease. Compared to its predecessor, it features new headlights, revised air intakes, new LED daytime running lights, a reshaped hood, wider fenders and a horizontal light strip for the rear fascia.

Power will match the regular Carrera for the base Targa which is 380 hp (283 kW) while the Targa 4S will be good for 444 hp (331 kW).

Porsche will likely unveil their newest Targa model later on this year, possibly at the Frankfurt Motor Show in mid-September.