Abt Gives The Golf R Menacing Looks And More Power

The German tuning company, Abt, is mainly known for their collaboration and modifications on various Audi models. However, you’ll be pleased to know that it is not only Audis that Abt work on, but also on a few Volkswagens every once in a while. The latest of their VW creations is Golf R.

Most of Abt’s work is done under the bonnet. In stock form, the latest Golf R produces 296 horsepower (221 kW) and 400 Nm of torque. But, when Abt gets their hands on the 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder turbo engine, the R will be pumping out 345 HP (257 kW) and 440 Newton meters. No 0-100 km/h time has been given, but it will definitely be under the 5 second mark. The top speed? Expect that to go up to around 270 km/h if you have the Performance Pack fitted.

Abt has also been playing with the suspension by adding new springs, and a height-adjustable suspension kit. Not only will the suspension kit make for a more dynamic driving experience, but it is also there to make some space for the either 18, 19 or 20-inch wheels that are available. IF you are planning on spending some time on the track with your Abt Golf R, you can also opt for their anti-roll bar kit.

This kit isn’t exactly aimed at turning heads necessarily, but rather to make every driving aspect of the Golf R a little bit better. With an enhanced exhaust system, this will definitely be one of the most fun Golfs available out there to drive.