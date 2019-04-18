Alfa Romeo Launch Limited ‘Nring Edition’ Of The Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio

We all know and love Alfa Romeo’s most recent performance saloon and SUV, the Giulia, and Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Well, if you would like a version of these two cars that are a little bit more special than the standard ones, then we have some good news for you. Alfa Romeo has launched limited edition versions of their two performance machines at the New York Auto Show, named, the Nring Edition.

Most of what makes the cars more unique can be found on the exterior. They will be sporting Circuito Gray matte paintwork and some nice carbon fibre details on the mirror caps and at the front grille. You will also find darker badges than you would on the standard Giulia/Stelvio QV. The Giulia will come with an exposed carbon roof too, with the Stelvio getting double pane sunroof and carbon fibre side sills.

The Giulia Nring Edition will propel you along on 19-inch wheels and will grind you to a halt with red brake callipers accompanied by the Alfa Romeo logo in white. The Stelvio Nring Edition will be gliding on 20-inch wheels, also with the red calipers. Should you wish, you can also opt for Brembo carbon ceramic disks should steel ones not be your thing.

There are no power upgrades with the Nring Editions. It’s the same twin-turbo, 2.9-litre V6 that produces 505 HP (377 kW) and 601 Nm of torque that you’ll find in the standard cars.

In terms of the interior, you will find contrasting red and black leather, carbon fibre trim in and around the dashboard and centre console, a production number plaque and illuminating carbon door sill plates. If you are a more racey kind of person, you will also be able to option Sparco racing seats.

The price of the Stelvio Nring Edition in the US is $97 485 (approx. R1.38 million) and the Giulia Nring Edition is $91 485 (approx. R1.29 million) at the current exchange rate.