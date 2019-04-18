Aston Martin ‘DBS 59’ Pays Tribute To 1959 24 Hours Of Le Mans 1-2

The Aston Martin DBS Superleggear is subject to another special edition variant this time 24 units of the ‘DBS 59’ will be built as a tribute to Aston’s 1-2 finish with the DBR1 at the 1959 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“Each car represents one hour of this iconic victory in Aston Martin’s history, in which Roy Salvadori and Caroll Shelby took the chequered flag ahead of the sister car piloted by Maurice Trintignant and Paul Frere”, the British automaker says.

It is of course commissioned through ‘Q by Aston Martin’ by the Aston Martin dealership in Cambridge and is finished in Aston Martin Racing Green with a gloss finish carbon fibre roof. There are also bronze details, a bespoke grille and 21-inch, forged Y-spoke satin wheels.

Other details include the individually numbered roundel painted on the front fenders and bronze foil inlay on the aeroblade that honors the DBR1 racer that won the endurance race 60 years ago.

The original seat material used in the DBR1 was analyzed and recreated for this edition too. Elsewhere, the cockpit features a combination of Obsidian Black and Chestnut Tan leather, special embroidery on the sun visor, bronze paddle shifters and a ’59 Edition’ logo on the seatbacks. The press release states that replicas of the original helmets, blue race suits, and Caroll Shelby’s race gloves are also being considered.