Aston Martin Rapide E Revealed With 601 HP (448 kW)

It has been a long time since we first heard about Aston Martin building an all-electric version of the Rapide and they have finally taken the covers off the production Rapide E at the Shanghai Auto Show.

Aston Martin worked with Williams Advanced Engineering to create the model. Underpinning the vehicle is an 800V electric architecture and a 65 kWh battery encased in carbon fiber and Kevlar and complete with over 5600 ltihium-ion 18650 format cylindrical cells. This battery pack is found where the 6.0-litre V12 of the Rapide usually resides and sends power to a pair of electric motors driving the rear axle with 601 hp (448 kW) and 950 Nm of torque.

This allows the Rapide E to accelerate to 60 mph (96 km/h) in less than 4 seconds and will top out at 155 mph (250 km/h).

It has a range exceeding 200 miles (300 km) and is capable of charging at a rate of 185 miles of range per hour through a common 400V 50kW charger. However, the Rapide E also offers fast charging for a range of 310 miles per hour. The vehicle itself also incorporates a high power AC on-board charger which can top up the battery in just 3 hours.

Visually, the all-electric sedan features a re-designed underfloor which funnels engine from the front splitter through to the enlarged rear diffuser. Forged aluminum wheels have also been developed for the model and come wrapped in special Pirelli P-Zero tires.

“Unveiling the Rapide E will be a huge moment for Aston Martin. As our first all-electric production car, it is a truly historic step.One that signals Aston Martin is prepared for the huge challenge of an environmentally responsible and sustainable future.” Aston Martin chief executive Andy Palmer said.

Production of the Aston Martin Rapide E will be capped at 155 units worldwide.