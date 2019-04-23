Audi R8 Replacement Might Be A 650 HP (485 kW) Electric e-tron GTR



PB18 e-tron concept pictured

We have already heard about the uncertainty of the Audi R8 future and if this new information is true, the R8 will, in fact, be killed off to make room for an all-electric supercar.

The information comes from British magazine Car, which reported Monday the R8 will morph into the “e-tron GTR.” Sources close to the new vehicle program shared internal information about the proposed R8 successor, and it sounds like it should still thrill.

Underneath is supposedly a version of Porsche’s J1 platform, which will first be used for the Porsche Taycan. The Audi e-tron GT will also use the architecture. However, Audi’s electric supercar will reportedly take advantage of solid-state batteries to boost performance and range.

These solid-state batteries will reportedly allow for 300 miles (482 km) of range and will feed the three electric motors delivering 650 hp (485 kW) to an all-wheel-drive system.

The switch from R8 to an e-tron-badged supercar comes as cars like the R8 and TT enter executives’ crosshairs in the mission for profitability. The March report claimed that both the R8 and TT have incredibly uncertain futures within Audi. If either car has a shot at continued production, electrification is a must.

“Audi Sport must have e-mobility, and our icons for the brand must become electric. We are in discussions regarding the sporty cars and the RS vehicles,” Audi board member for technical development Hans-Joachim Rothenpieler told Car.