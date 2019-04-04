Bentley Headed For Another Pikes Peak Record With New Continental GT

Last year Rhys Millen set a new record for production SUVs in the Pikes Peak International Hillclimb when he ran an impressive 10:49.90 run from the bottom to the top in a brand new Bentayga.

Well it is a new year and the British marque are letting Millen have another go up the hill but this time in their W12 powered Continental GT aiming for the outright production car record, currently held by a Porsche 911 Turbo.

With 626 hp (467 kW) and 900 Nm of torque on tap, the Conti GT might have a good chance of grabbing the record from David Donner who managed to get the Porsche 911 Turbo up the climb in 10:26.896 back in 2015.

If Millen can shave 30 seconds from his time by switching from a Bentayga to a Continental GT, then he’ll have the record well in hand. Assuming everything from weather to luck goes his way.

“When I learned of Bentley’s plans to compete at Pikes Peak for a second time, the decision to work together again was an easy one. The Continental GT and its W12 provide us with the perfect platform to begin chasing a new record, and I am looking forward to once again being part of the Bentley Motorsport team that will prepare the car over the coming months,” said Millen.

Bentley’s Director of Motorsport, Brian Gush, comments:

“Bentley’s success last year along with the experience we gained will prove to be instrumental in preparing for our return to the mountain. The challenge to set the outright record for production cars is not one we underestimate, but we are confident in the combination of our W12 engine, the dynamic ability of the new Continental GT and the outstanding skill of Rhys Millen.”