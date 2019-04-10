Bentley Teases New Flying Spur with New Flying ‘B’ Mascot

Bentley recently shared their first official teaser of the all-new Flying Spur and with it comes a new flying ‘B’ mascot.

The press release was awkwardly short simply stating that “The world’s leading luxury automotive company is innovating beyond the existing boundaries of performance, refinement, and luxury with the introduction of an all-new four-door Grand Tourer.”

Full details on the new car will be revealed later this year but we know the car is aiming to give Maybach and AMG a proper run for their money.

Bentley’s new Flying Spur will utilize the same Porsche-sourced MSB platform as the Continental GT, which also means getting Porsche’s fast-shifting transmission. Getting that gearbox to shift smoothly enough so as to satisfy Bentley customers is one reason why the Flying Spur has been delayed.

The new Flying Spur generation will feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain joining the familiar V8 and W12 versions of the luxobarge. A prototype was recently seen charging its battery pack, which will be a part of a PHEV system likely inherited from the Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid.

When will we finally see the all-new Flying Spur? Our money is on September at the Frankfurt Motor Show, although Bentley might want to wait a bit more before introducing this plug-in hybrid derivative.