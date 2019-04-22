Zero2Turbo

Bugatti Takes Divo Testing In The Kalahari Desert

By Zero2Turbo

It has been eight months since we saw the Bugatti Divo debut at Pebble Beach and with all of them sold out we are all wondering when the 40 lucky customers will be getting their special creation.

Despite its astronomical price tag of $5.8 million, Bugatti had no trouble selling every example to existing Bugatti customers. Just before deliveries start, Bugatti is subjecting the Divo to some extreme weather testing.

Photos posted on Bugatti’s Facebook page show development engineer Julia Lemke taking the Divo to extreme conditions in the Kalahari desert, driving at 155 mph (250 km/h) for several hours in scorching temperatures exceeding 40 degrees centigrade. That’s one way to make sure the intercoolers are working properly. The all-black prototype also looks different to the model shown last year, which sported a unique two-tone finish with matte “Titanium Liquid Silver” applied to the top and a contrasting “Divo Racing Blue” highlighting the air inlets and outlets on the front, sides and rear.

