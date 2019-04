Very sorry for the delay in this weeks #ExoticSpotSA post. We had a large hack attempt which caused us to be blocked as a precaution.

Anyway moving on. Highlights for the week are; a white and a grey Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, twin-turbo Lamborghini Huracan, Ferrari 488 Pista, magenta Bentley Continental GT, BMW X7, Jaguar F-Pace SVR and this epic Lamborghini Murcielago.