Franco Scribante Racing Hillclimb Nissan GTR Ready To Rip It Up At The Jaguar Simola Hillclimb

By Zero2Turbo

We will be attending this years Jaguar Simola Hillclimb and we are even more excited after seeing what Franco Scribante Racing will be bringing to the event.

According to the racing team, their visit last year taught them a lot as to what is needed to be competitive, and after examining the potential of several automotive platforms, they finally decided on the Nissan R35 GT-R.

Scribante Racing spec’d and built the car in collaboration with Dodson Motorsport, who already had a well developed and balanced chassis design and overall drag package, which they could use as a baseline for Hill Climb application.

Could this take overall honours this year? Based on appearance alone we would say yes but only time will tell.

Comments
