News

Is This The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series?

By Zero2Turbo

Last week the AMG GT Pro went into production and this week we are possibly getting our first look at the highly-anticipated Black Series variant. Last used on the ultimate SLS version several years ago, the sought-after suffix is about to make a return as the folks from Affalterbach have already revealed the hardcore GT will be out in 2020.

At this stage, we cannot be entirely sure the camouflaged prototype spotted at the Nürburgring is indeed the Black Series, but it does look different to the GT R Pro.

Related Posts

Performmaster Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe Packs 730 HP…

Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 Spotted With Less Camouflage

The video does show other models being tested from other manufacturers but at one point we can see the AMG model in question.

It is too soon to say how much power the eight-cylinder engine will pack, but with the GT 63 S rated at 630 hp (470 kW), the GT Black Series could easily match that.

You might also like
News

Performmaster Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe Packs 730 HP (544 kW)

News

Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 Spotted With Less Camouflage

News

Mercedes-AMG A 35 Sedan Is Official

News

Brabus 850 6.0 Biturbo 4×4² Final Edition “1 of 5” Revealed

News

Mercedes-AMG S 65 Final Edition Revealed

News

Mercedes-AMG Reveal The Racy GT R Roadster

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us