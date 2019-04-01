Is This The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series?

Last week the AMG GT Pro went into production and this week we are possibly getting our first look at the highly-anticipated Black Series variant. Last used on the ultimate SLS version several years ago, the sought-after suffix is about to make a return as the folks from Affalterbach have already revealed the hardcore GT will be out in 2020.



At this stage, we cannot be entirely sure the camouflaged prototype spotted at the Nürburgring is indeed the Black Series, but it does look different to the GT R Pro.

The video does show other models being tested from other manufacturers but at one point we can see the AMG model in question.

It is too soon to say how much power the eight-cylinder engine will pack, but with the GT 63 S rated at 630 hp (470 kW), the GT Black Series could easily match that.