Larte Design Offer Carbon-Filled Shtorm GT Body Kit For The Maserati Levante

There are many body kits available on the market these days for pretty much any performance car and now, it seems as if another option has been made available. This time the offer is from Larte Design with their Shtorm GT body kit for the Maserati Levante GranSport.

Despite sounding a bit German, the American Shtorm GT kit offers a multitude of delicious carbon goodies to fit on your Maserati. Sixteen as a matter of fact. These include: a carbon front bumper overlay with the splitter, a carbon bonnet overlay, carbon wheel arches, carbon mirror covers, carbon wing pads, carbon side skirts, a carbon rear diffuser and a carbon boot lid spoiler. You will also be able to choose from two different exhaust pipe designs as part of the package.

The kit can be fitted to any Levante GranSport model, be it the most powerful twin-turbo “S” version to maximise the aggressiveness of the car, or simply the 271 HP (425 kW) diesel version if you’re on a bit of a budget.

Oddly enough, the Shtorm GT body kit is not available on the Trofeo version of the Levante considering it’s the punchiest version of the Levante there is. But who knows, perhaps Larte Design has something in the works for the future.