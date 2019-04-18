New Porsche 911 Speedster Gets Heritage Design Package

Following the unveiling of the 2019 911 Speedster in New York, Porsche introduced the optional Heritage Design Package for the limited production (1,948 units) sports car.

The car is mechanically identical to 911 Speedster so the Heritage Design Package is essentially a special specification for the special edition car. It has been honed and developed by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur utilising exceptional levels of craftsmanship. It harks back to the roots of Porsche with numerous classic-inspired styling and design features.

You can only get it in GT Silver Metallic paint which is a tribute to the golden days of motorsport. The front bumper and front fenders are painted in white. ‘Gumball’ styled graphics in white dominate the front luggage compartment lid and the doors. This takes inspiration from the historic Porsche 356 models, whose owners decorated them individually for races. These areas can be fitted with individual start numbers via Porsche Tequipment.

The 20-inch center lock wheels of the 911 Speedster with Heritage Design Package are finished in Platinum Satin but can be ordered in silver for added contrast. Behind the wheels the PCCB callipers, usually finished in yellow, are painted black for that classic look.

“Speedster” model designations in gold at the rear of the vehicle and on the sides of the characteristic streamliners further underscore the exclusivity of the Heritage Design Package.

Inside, the full bucket seats are finished in two-tone leather (Black and Cognac). Instead of being carbon backed, they are painted in the exterior GT Silver.