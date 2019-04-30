Porsche 918 Successor Could Go Retro

Time certainly does fly in the automotive world. Not too long ago, we were all drooling with our tongues on the floor at the hypercar trio of the Ferrari LaFerrari, McLaren P1 and Porsche 918 Spyder. So, it is difficult to believe that plans are underway for the next generation of hypercars, but more specifically, Porsche’s.

It seems as if the design team at the Stuttgart company have a bit of dilemma as to whether to go modern or old school on the design of the 918 successor. Having recently commemorated the Porsche 917’s 1970 Le Mans victory with the 917 concept, the chief of design at Porsche, Michael Mauer, isn’t sure which way to go.

“If you launch a new hypercar then you can go extremely modern in your thinking or maybe just go back to our sports car roots and take inspiration from some of the many icons in our history,” Mauer said. “When you look at the 917 Concept then, personally, I love it. You look at it and you immediately make the connections.”

“But as a designer who believes that the next hypercar should point to the future, I’m not so sure. There is always the option to look into history, but sometimes you can also take the option to create some history.”

Another big question lingering over the design team of the next-generation hypercar is whether to go all electric or not. However, we won’t know the answer to that for a while.

“If we want it to be electric then we must wait, because battery performance is not where we need it to be yet in order to meet our performance targets. It is not decided though that the car will be fully electric. There are opportunities with hybrid, too. We will make a decision when the time is right,” Porsche CEO, Oliver Blume, said.

We will probably see this new hypercar from Porsche around 2025.