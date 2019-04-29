News

The Aston Martin Vantage AMR Will Have A Manual

By Zero2Turbo

Aston Martin fans can finally get excited especially the purists among them as the new-generation Vantage AMR will come with a manual transmission confirmed by the above teaser on social media.

Obviously, the AMR will also become more hardcore than the regular Vantage but what transmission will it actually make use of? The previous AMR had a six-speed manual, the V12 S used a seven-speed with a dogleg but since no car has combined this Mercedes-AMG engine with a manual box Aston will likely be developing the transmission itself, from the driveline hardware to the control software. No small job for such a small company.

Related Posts

Aston Martin Drops Top With DBS Superleggera Volante

Aston Martin ‘DBS 59’ Pays Tribute To 1959 24…

What we can draw from the folks in Affalterbach is a prospective power output. At the moment, the Vantage pumps out 502 hp (375 kW) and 625 Nm from its 4.0-litre turbocharged V8 engine, but a variation of the same engine makes 577 hp (430 kW) and 700 Nm in the AMG GT R. That seems like a power output befitting the AMR badge, doesn’t it?

We can also expect to see a lower, stiffer suspension with a greater focus on the track from the car, along with a more aggressive exterior package for better downforce. Based on previous AMR models, we’d also suggest a set of stripes will feature.


You might also like
News

Aston Martin Drops Top With DBS Superleggera Volante

News

Aston Martin ‘DBS 59’ Pays Tribute To 1959 24 Hours Of Le Mans 1-2

News

Aston Martin Rapide E Revealed With 601 HP (448 kW)

News

Aston Martin AM-RB 003 To Pack 1,000 HP (746 kW) and Have e-AWD

News

Ultra-Limited Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato Previewed

News

Wheelsandmore Aston Martin Vantage Packs 680 HP (500 kW) and New Look

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us