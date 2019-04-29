VideoTuning

This Mercedes-AMG A45 Packs Over 600 HP (447 kW)

By Zero2Turbo

The outgoing Mercedes-AMG A45 packs a potent 376 hp (280 kW) and 475 Nm of torque from its 2.0-litre turbo which should be more than enough power for a majority of the owners.

This example has been turned into a proper hyper-hatch thanks to a Greek tuner who claim it is the “World’s most powerful Mercedes-AMG A45”. We cannot confirm this but the monster has in excess of 600 horsepower (447 kW) and 634 Nm of torque, as shown in the dyno chart. The video reveals a time-lapse build during which an aftermarket turbo kit was added.

Check out the video showing the dyno run followed by a top speed run on a highway outside Athens.

Surely with this sort of output, the little four-pot will be highly unreliable?

Comments
