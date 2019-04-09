TopCar Design Tease Porsche Cayenne Coupé Kit

Porsche recently took the covers off their sleeker Cayenne variant known as the Cayenne Coupe and it has not taken long for tuners to start working on aftermarket offerings for the Stuttgart SUV.

TopCar Design seem to be quickest off the mark with this teaser sketch and we think it looks quite promising.

Flared fenders, bigger roof wing, slightly more prominent bootlid spoiler, meaner diffuser complete with sports exhaust setup and of course wider wheels is the general recipe for these kits.

The Cayenne Coupé might turn out to be a big hit so if you want yours to stand out a little more than the rest, TopCar Design may be the ones you need to turn to.

As a reminder, the entry-level model gets the 340 hp (254 kW) 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 which is good for 246 km/h and the Cayenne Turbo Coupe packs 550 hp (410 kW) from the twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8. This is capable of a sprint to 100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds and will go on to a top speed of 286 km/h.

In time it will be offered in Cayenne S Coupe form a 440 hp (328 kW) 2.9-litre V6, and there will be both a V6 hybrid with 462 hp (345 kW) and a V8 hybrid with at least 680 horsepower (507 kW), like on the Panamera. Sadly, there will be no diesel.

It is expected to arrive in South Africa towards November this year with pricing as follows;

Cayenne Coupé – R1,303,000

Cayenne Turbo Coupé – R2 277 000