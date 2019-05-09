600 HP Piech Mark Zero Claims 4 Minute Charge Time

Swiss brand Piech Automotive has made quite the bold claim with their Mark Zero by revealing it’s developing a fast-charge solution for the super-coupe’s batteries that will fill them to 80 percent of their 500 km (311 miles) capable maximum in just four minutes and forty seconds.

If this is true, this is utterly ground-breaking stuff with it almost completely eliminating the main drawback of an electrically-powered grand tourer.

The firm (which is headed by former VW boss Ferdinand Piech’s son, Anton) claims the batteries can receive energy at a much faster rate than conventional ones because of their cutting-edge arrangement, which also makes them run cooler.

The Mark Zero Concept is powered by three 150 kW electric motors, one on the front axle and three on the rear, giving it the legs to hit 100 km/h in about 3.3 seconds.

The production version is only due in 2022 so it is all a bit wishy-washy for now but we will keep our eyes and ears on this story as it develops.