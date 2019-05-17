800+ Page Bentley Book Weighs 30 Kilograms and Costs R3.7 Million

Yes you read that title correctly and it is just another way Bentley is celebrating their 100th anniversary .

The book has been titled The Bentley Centenary Opus and goes into great detail on the first century of the British automaker over more than 800 pages. The story of the people, the company, and the cars themselves comes to life in what may be the most ambitious book of its type ever written.

It is available in three limited editions and is as much of an exclusive collectible as the cars themselves. Each copy of the book has a genuine Bentley crest on the cover which is the same type you would find on the hood and trunk lid of each and every Bentley car.

The Centenary Edition

This is covered in a choice of four shades of Bentley leather once again the same leather used in Bentley upholstery. A matching leather slip case is included. This version is limited to 500 copies.

The Mulliner Edition

This is even more exclusive and limited to just 100 copies. This version has a choice of 17 shades of Bentley leather, and includes a hand-made, engine-turned aluminum slip case. Inside the slip-case is a section of rubber from the left front tire of the 2003 Le Mans-winning Bentley Speed 8. Buyers will also receive a Bentley factory tour and a night’s stay at the 5-star Hotel Cafe Royal in London.

At the front of each Centenary and Mulliner Edition is a selection of hand-stitched, “Tailor-Made” pages that include photos of you, your Bentley, and other relevant milestones of Bentley ownership, allowing you to become part of the brand’s history.

The Carat Edition

This is limited to just 7 copies worldwide, and as the name suggests is encrusted with diamonds. At a cost of $260,000, it may be the most expensive automotive book in the world.