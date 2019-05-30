NewsTuningVideo

AC Schnitzer Tuned BMW M850i Looks Angry and Packs 620 HP (462 kW)

By Zero2Turbo

We saw a preview of the AC Schnitzer equipped BMW 8 Series late last year and now they have finalized the engine upgrades for BMW’s grand tourer showing promising results.

Although South Africa is not offered the BMW 840d, the tuner has massaged the turbocharged 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel engine from 316 hp (232 kW) and 680 Nm of torque up to 380 hp (283 kW) and 780 Nm of torque.

The upgrade for the M850i’s twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre petrol V8 is even more enticing. AC Schnitzer managed to squeeze 620 hp (462 kW) and 840 Nm of torque giving it a gain of 90 hp (67 kW) and 90 Nm more than the factory engine.

As seen in the videos below, the tuner developed sports rear silencers for the exhaust system, including two exhaust flaps each with two carbon “Sport”, “Sport” or “Sport black” tailpipes.

Visually you can get carbon front spoiler elements, front splitter, front side winglets, bonnet vents with carbon inserts, carbon side skirts, as well as carbon rear diffuser, rear spoiler, and “Racing” fixed wing. The BMW 8 Series also gains a Formula 1-style brake light at the center of the rear diffuser, rear skirt protection foil, and AC Schnitzer emblems.

