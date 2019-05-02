Alfa Romeo Mole Costruzione Artigianale 001 Headed For Auction

In 2018, two design companies, Up Design and the Adler Group created a one-off bespoke Alfa Romeo 4C that was re-bodied completely. This concept-like car was christened the Alfa Romeo Mole Costruzione Artigianale 001, and, as it happens, this one-of-one creation is coming up for auction very soon. On the 25th of May, you will have the opportunity to bid on this very stunning car at RM Southeby’s Villa Erba auction in Italy.

For a one-off car, it has some substantial mileage on it – around 50 000 kilometres, in fact. However, this isn’t that surprising considering before the 001 got given its body, it was an ‘ordinary’ Alfa Romeo 4C. A group of designers at Umberto Palermo took the 4C’s body panels and replaced them with the body the car currently has. Due to the new body panels, the car also received tailor-made head and tail lights.

As you would expect, the interior of the 001 was also reworked to add the very special feeling the driver must experience behind the wheel. Different leathers as well as carbon-fibre and aluminium accents are strewn throughout the cabin.

The engine remains untouched, however, meaning that the 001 has the same 1.8-litre, 4-cylinder, turbo engine that the 4C has. Although no performance figures are known for this one-off, the 237 HP (177 kW) and 349 Nm of torque will propel the car from 0-100 km/h in around the same time as the 4C’s 4.1 seconds.

How much will the Mole Costruzione Artigianale 001 go for? Well, that’s difficult to say. But, considering that some very wealthy collectors from all around the world will be present at the auction, the sky is the limit.