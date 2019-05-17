BMW M5 Edition 35 Years Celebrates The 35th Birthday of The Iconic M5

The epic BMW M5 has been around for 35 years so the manufacturer is celebrating this with the release of the M5 Edition 35 Years.

The car is based around the M5 Competition which means it packs 617 hp (460 kW) from the twin-turbo 4.4-litre V8.

For this celebratory model, you get a unique Individual Frozen Dark Grey II metallic paint. The sedan is also outfitted with 20-inch M light alloy wheels finished in Graphite Grey. There are also gloss black brake calipers and the removal of the M5 badge at the rear.

Inside you will find a pair of M sports seats finished in BMW Individual Merino black leather with contrasting beige stitching. The stand out feature for this model is the gold anodized aluminium carbon structure that adorns the center console, door trim sections. There’s also a new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster that’s paired with the 10.3-inch central display that was first seen on the X5 and 8-Series. Rounding up the interior changes are the door sill plates and center console with an engraving that reads ‘M5 Edition 35 Jahre.’

It is limited to 350 examples around the world and will come with the Executive Package and M Driver’s Package as standard. Completing the upgrades made to the car include the fitment of an M sport exhaust system and the latest Live Cockpit Professional with the BMW iDrive 7 operating system.

A cherry on the top is the inclusion of a voucher for the M Driver’s School at a BMW Performance Center in either Spartanburg or Thermal.