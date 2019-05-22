NewsVideo

Brilliant BMW Ad Features Newly Retired Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche

By Zero2Turbo

Thanks to a friend of ours for sharing the link to this new BMW advert we were so impressed we had to dedicate a post to it.

Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche is handing off to his successor today after 13 years at the helm as the company faces challenges from the transition to electric cars and digital transportation technologies.

Zetsche, 66, received prolonged applause from shareholders at the company’s annual meeting in Berlin until he made the time-out sign with an embarrassed smile.

BMW has jumped on this opportunity with a brilliant ad featuring the man himself and their BMW i8 Roadster.

Just push play and enjoy!

