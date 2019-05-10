Dahler Give New BMW Z4 M40i 400 HP (298 kW) And More Presence

Not too long ago we saw what Manhart is planning to do with the new BMW Z4 M40i. Now it seems that another tuning company is having a crack at it. This time, it’s from a company called Dahler – who are based in Switzerland – and it appears like they have gone for a more subtle approach.

Pictured in black, it’s difficult to see where Dahler have made any changes. In terms of the exterior, only a few grey accents have been added around the front-side intakes, the front grille and the side mirrors. You will also see the same black and grey theme running inside the car. Additionally, the Dahler Z4 has received new 90 mm exhaust pipes, lowering springs and will carry you along on custom 19-inch wheels. These changes may be subtle, but they just make the looks of the Z4 pop that little bit more.

Most of the changes have been done under the bonnet. Dahler has given the car 68 more horses to play with, resulting in a total power output of 408 HP (304 kW) and 620 Nm of torque. A 0-100 km/h hasn’t been provided as yet, but you can expect the car to reach the 300 km/h mark with these additional modifications.

Is this a perfect example of less means more? We certainly think so.